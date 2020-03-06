Reconstruction, repaving projects set to begin on I-75 through Hancock, Allen counties

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced road work on I-75 in Hancock and Allen counties beginning in March.

The project will resurface the interstate between Napoleon Rd. just south of the village of Beaverdam and SR 235, three miles north of the village of Bluffton.

The project also includes the reconstruction of I-75 at SR 696 in Beaverdam.

Traffic will be maintained through the work zone, with work beginning in March and expected completion by October.

Traffic will be shifted onto the opposite side of the highway with approximately four weeks of lane closures. Ramps throughout the work zone will close temporarily for repairs and repaving.