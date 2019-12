More than 50,000 toys have been donated to the Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive, surpassing the all-time high set last year.

And the count isn't even final yet!

13abc's partnership with The Salvation Army and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves' Toys for Tots program will help thousands of children throughout Lucas County.

Other partners include Arnold's Home Improvement, Dave White Chevrolet and Acura and Jim White Toyota, Key Bank and Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault.