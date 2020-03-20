Red Cross hosting blood drive in Findlay

The American Red Cross and Blanchard Valley Health System are holding a blood drive next week at the Old Mill Steam Centre in Findlay.

The blood drive will be from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday. The site is at the Hancock County Fairgrounds, 1017 E. Sandusky St.

The Red Cross has had more than 5,000 blood drives canceled and more than 170,000 fewer blood donations due to the coronavirus outbreak.

To schedule an appointment visit redcrossblood.org, use sponsor code BVH or call Beverly at 419-423-5337.