Red Cross offering COVID-19 antibody testing for blood donors

The American Red Cross is providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to COVID-19 by testing all blood donations for antibodies.

And at the same time, there continues to be an urgent need for blood donations. According to the American Red Cross, there has been a 30 percent increase in the demand for blood since additional procedures and surgeries starting returning to hospitals.

"We know people get busy, they're traveling and doing other things, and so they often aren't donating blood as regularly, but we still need people to donate," Christy Peters, communications director with the American Red Cross, said. "We still have patients in hospitals right now that are depending on blood transfusions, so we're asking anyone who's eligible to come forward and donate now and in the coming weeks."

A positive antibody test result does not necessarily confirm infection or immunity, but it will indicate if the donor's immune system has produced antibodies to COVID-19, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing lab, where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing.

"So many of our donors want to be aware of their possible exposure to coronavirus, so we wanted to provide this to our donors so they could be informed," Peters said. "So many public health organizations are doing research and trying to figure out what's happening with this virus, and as a public health organization, we wanted to be able to help in that as well."

Test results are available within 7-10 days after donation in the Red Cross blood donor app or online at redcross.org.

Donors can also go online to find information on all upcoming donation centers and blood drives in their area, including the All-American Drive happening from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday at locations in downtown Toledo.