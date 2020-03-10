Red Cross supplies depleted during cold and flu season, people encouraged to donate

Cold and flu season have already impacted the Red Cross' blood supply. Now, the organization fears that concerns over the coronavirus COVID-19 will deplete the supply of blood and platelets even more.

They're asking anyone healthy and eligible to make an appointment to donate blood. You can do that using their Blood Donor app; visiting their website; calling 800-RED-CROSS, or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Blood donors with type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed now.

Here is a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities:

MICHIGAN

Monroe County

Dundee

3/17/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 460 Riley Street

3/26/2020: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Dundee Middle School, 420 Ypsilanti Street

Lambertville

3/13/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lambertville United Methodist, 8165 Douglas Rd.

Milan

3/23/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Milan American Legion Post # 268, 44 Wabash Street

Monroe

3/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monroe County Community College Administration Building, 1555 Raisinville Rd

3/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monroe VFW Post #1138, 400 Jones Avenue

3/23/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Moose Lodge 884, 1320 N. Macomb

3/28/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church - East, 6272 W. Albain Road

3/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Monroe Co. Rod & Gun Club, 6280 Lighthouse Road

Ottawa Lake

3/27/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Whiteford High School, 6655 Consear Rd.

Petersburg

3/19/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Life Church, 6023 Summerfield Rd.

OHIO

Lucas County

Holland

3/17/2020: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Crissey Elementary School, 9220 Geiser

Maumee

3/22/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 1520 Reynolds Rd.

3/27/2020: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m., Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett

Oregon

3/31/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hope Community Church, 5650 Starr Ave.

Toledo

3/14/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St. Joan of Arc, 5950 Heatherdowns Blvd.

3/16/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Toledo Hospital, 2142 N. Cove Blvd

3/18/2020: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., American Legion Hall, 2020 West Alexis Road

3/19/2020: 3:15 p.m. - 8:15 p.m., Washington Junior High, 5700 Whitmer Drive

3/20/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 6149 Hill Ave.

3/21/2020: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., RiverPoint UMC, 2862 131st Street

3/26/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., UAW Local 12, 2300 Ashland Avenue

Ottawa County

Marblehead

3/25/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran, 541 South Church

Port Clinton

3/20/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Magruder Hospital, 615 Fulton Street

3/31/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Port Clinton Elks, 231 Buckeye Blvd.

Wood County

Bowling Green

3/11/2020: 3:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Kenwood Elementary School, 710 Kenwood

3/27/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Wood Lane, 1921 East Gypsy Lane Road

Millbury

3/28/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Lakewood Church of the Brethren, 27009 Lemoyne Rd.

North Baltimore

3/12/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., North Baltimore High School, 2012 Tiger Drive

3/20/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hancock Wood Electric Cooperative, 1399 Business Park Dr S

Pemberville

3/25/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pemberville American Legion, 405 East Front Street

Perrysburg

3/21/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 East Indiana