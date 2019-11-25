Redskins come back to beat Lions for 2nd win of season

Quinton Dunbar intercepted Jeff Driskel in the final minute, Dustin Hopkins hit the go-ahead field goal from 39 yards out with 16 seconds left and the Washington Redskins beat the Detroit Lions 19-16 Sunday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins picked up his first NFL win after leading Washington (2-9) into field goal range following Dunbar’s interception. Haskins finished 13 of 29 for 156 yards and an interception but made a couple fewer mistakes than Driskel, who was picked off three times as the Lions (3-7-1) lost their fourth in a row and third since starter Matthew Stafford went out with injury.

For long stretches, the game was a comedy of errors with neither team looking like it wanted to win. Haskins fumbled on third down on Washington’s first possession, Detroit turned the ball over on consecutive offensive plays, Lions kicker Matt Prater missed a 39-yard field goal and his teammates were baffled on Steven Sims’ 91-yard kickoff return for a Redskins touchdown - after muffing the catch.

Driskel finished 20 of 32 for 207 yards, with a touchdown pass and the three interceptions.