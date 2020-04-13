Registration open for Glass City Marathon virtual events

The Mercy Health Glass City Marathon has opened registration for this month's virtual events.

Individuals can select their package of choice at the website -- Medal Only (all events), or Medal and 1/4 Zip (marathon and half-marathon), or Medal and Blanket (5K).

Participants can choose to run in all four events over 16 days; results submission window will be open from April 18 to May 3. Registration for each event separately, would be required.

Registrants will receive instructions via email on how to participate, when their package items will be available, and how to submit their results online.