Remains of missing Toledo man found in Swan Creek

We are following a developing story out of Toledo. Toledo Police and Fire fighters were on scene for hours Saturday after human remains were found in Swan Creek. Police were staged near Greene Street by Swan Creek.

According to family members, the remains are those of Daniel Wiggins, Junior. He has been missing for five months. Family members tell 13abc, they were searching for Wiggins today when they found human remains. His wallet was nearby. At this time a cause of death is unclear and an investigation is ongoing.

