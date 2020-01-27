Remembering NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Zia Cooke says she was playing against Georgia, coming out of the game when she found out about Kobe Bryant.

"I was in shock. I was on the bench and coach was drawing up plays and I was in a daze," said Zia Cooke.

The South Carolina freshman became Instagram friends with Kobe Bryant when she played high school ball at Rogers.

"I even try to mimic some of his moves."

Cooke's game highlights made its rounds on social media and caught the eye of the retired LA Laker.

"He had followed me on Instagram. People were texting me like Kobe Bryant followed you on Instagram. So once I found out he was following me. I DM him immediately because I wanted to get a chance to talk to him. He responded within like a minute. We just had a conversation about my coach," said Zia Cooke.

Kobe was a big supporter of women's basketball. Zia says she's praying for all the families involved in this horrible accident.