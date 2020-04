The Tigers...the Indians...and the Reds...all in the same division?

That's part of a proposal to get Major League Baseball back this summer.

According to reports, the MLB is looking at re-alignment with a 10-team plan that would drastically cut down travel and knock the season down to about 100 games.

As part of the proposal, Major League Baseball would start in late June...no later than July 2nd.

There's no word on how fans play into these plans just yet. That's still in the works.