Reservations open for Winterfest Open Skate sessions

We're still 11 months away from Winterfest at Fifth Third Field, but you already have a chance to reserve some ice time during the festivities.

Sign-ups are open to reserve a date and time for the Winterfest Open Skate sessions. Go to the Toledo Walleye website and fill out an interest form.

Winterfest takes place December 17-January 3. The baseball grass surface at the ballpark will be covered by a frozen sheet of ice, with events to include two outdoor games played by the Walleye.