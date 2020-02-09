Resident displaced in Fostoria apartment fire

At least one resident is displaced after an apartment fire in Fostoria.

We spoke with Fostoria Fire Chief Brian Herbert, who tells us the fire broke out around 7:17pm at the complex along the 400 block of Westridge Dr.

No one was injured in the fire.

Chief Herbert says the blaze was contained in the laundry room. Residents of the apartment building were told to evacuate. Only one apartment was affected, and Red Cross was called. The other residents were told they could go back inside.