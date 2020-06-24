Residents exit house fire safely after being alerted by TPD officers

Two people safely exited their house after Toledo Police woke them up while a house fire at the next door residence was spreading to their home.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Licking. While one house was on fire and vacant, the next door house was occupied.

Officers attempted to make contact with the residents but were unsuccessful. The door was forced open and the two occupants were alerted by officers and exited safely.

No one was injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.