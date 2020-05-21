Residents are tired of illegal dumping on Norwood near Clinton

Residents are fed up with the mounds of tires and trash being dumped in their neighborhood.

"Nobody on Norwood is OK with this."

Residents who live on Norwood near Clinton are tired of people using their street as a illegal dumping ground. There are mounds of tires, couches, mattresses, toilets and other debris. A resident says it's frustrating to see this on his street.

"You can’t get through there’s so much trash on both sides from people just riding through just throwing stuff out of the back bin of the truck or car."

13abc called the City of Toledo. They sent a supervisor from Code Enforcement to document the mess. Casey Diggins took pictures and said the location is a problem area. He says the city cleaned up the area several times last year.

"We have to come up with other strategies that will address this problem other than just continuing to clean it up. That’s where we are right now," said Code Enforcement supervisor Casey Diggins.

"When I say there's no excuse the reason I say that is because code enforcement inspectors work eight hours a day five days a week 30 days a month, 365 days a year. So somehow another in your travels someone should have saw this or observed this," said councilman Tyrone Riley.

The city of Toledo sent crews to the dumping site to clean up the debris.

They say it will take some time to remove the tires.