Resource distribution Tuesday to help those re-entering society

Coming out of incarceration and back into society is tough enough on people, but add to that COVID-19.

Parishioners at Salem Lutheran Church in downtown hold a weekly dinner on Tuesdays. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council is partnering with the church to help get the necessary resources out to those who may need it.

Those resources include everything from how to get a driver's license to finding employment, things that are already tough for everyone right now.

April is Second Chance Act Month for returning citizens from incarceration, and many local communities in our area have proclaimed the last week of April as Reentry Awareness Week.

Thomas Luettke is the Reentry Coordinator with the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. He explains to 13abc, "Now more than ever, it's challenging for people coming back from incarceration, especially if they don't have housing. They're coming back to this crisis they've got the collateral sanctions from their convictions. For some, it's a very challenging time and we're trying to promote awareness of it to understand second chances are needed for individuals who have paid their debt to society."

The event is happening at Salem Lutheran Church on Huron Street 4-00 – 7:00 PM today.