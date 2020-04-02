Resources for blind and visually impaired during COVID-19

Over three million people in the United States live with a visual impairment or are considered legally blind, according to The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio.

The need for resources to live independently did not stop once the coronavirus spread started.

That's why The Sight Center, located in Toledo at 1002 Garden Lake Parkway is still taking calls for people in need and has connections to free computer software available during this time of isolation for many.

"Many of the people we serve are isolated and can't get out, can't get to what they need and if they're lower-income maybe they've run out of food," says Executive Director Stacey Butts. "We've come across that in our calls over the last week or so. People need assistance."

Guests can still call The Sight Center at 419-720-3937

or email them info@sightcentertoledo.org

To access the free computer software until June 30th, click here .