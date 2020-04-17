Respiratory Therapists Working On Front Lines During COVID Outbreak

Melissa Kukiela is the director of Respiratory Therapy at St. Lukes Hospital. Going into the COVID outbreak was nerve-wracking for all health care workers. Respiratory Therapists put patients on ventilators, so they are right on the front lines. "We run ventilators, we run breathing treatments we put the tubes in many departments. We're right up there close with all that going on."

All health care workers are at risk of treating COVID. Respiratory therapists also walk a delicate line. "The concern over the aerosolization of particles from patients coughing. Or just our every day breathing treatments, non-invasive ventilators what comes out of the masks and those exhalation ports it definitely did up our risk," says Melissa.

So far, Melissa says, area hospitals have been doing OK with PPE supplies. "Community donations for masks, gloves, and suits across the board have been very generous. That's helped a lot and then just people being diligent in conserving what they have."