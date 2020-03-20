Responding to COVID-19 across northwest Ohio

Here's how the rest of northwest Ohio is handling the COVID-19 pandemic, as new cases arise every day:

Williams County

We are waiting for a call back. In the meantime, you can visit the county's health website.

Fulton County

Health Commissioner Kim Cupp says that individuals who have symptoms and believe they need to be tested for COVID-19, should contact their doctor, and that only those who are very ill and have contacted their health provider are the only ones who should be seeking a test. There are no confirmed cases in the county. Doctors used to be required to report people they thought may have COVID-19, but now they are only required to report confirmed cases. Fulton County Health Department website.

Defiance County

Jamie Gerken, Health Commissioner, tells 13abc that there is one confirmed case in the county. The health department is longer being notified of how many people have been tested or are being tested. Now, the main focus is sharing info from the Ohio Department of Health, including mental health resources. You can find that here: Defiance County Health Department website.

In the City of Defiance, Mayor Michael McCann says residents are handling things very well. Businesses are notifying the Mayor's office of closures. 7,000 people are signed up for NIXLE alerts, and they are being notified through that application of shutdowns in real-time. Mayor McCann says business closures are a shock to the local economy. He is expecting lower income tax revenues, water usage, but expecting the city to bounce back. Libraries are closed, and he says that people have been good about taking care of those local employees still working at restaurants that are still open. Pizza pies are still being served at Bud's, and donuts are still available at Leeds Bakery. The local Powertrain plant is either in the process or is shut down, but some manufacturers are very important for their industries, and remain open.

Henry County

Joy Ermie, Deputy Health Commissioner reports no confirmed cases of COVID-19. Local leaders are meeting every morning at 9am, with 20-50 on the virtual call to discuss needs for equipment or anything else throughout the community. The focus is to get correct information to all partners in the community on that call as well. Ermie says county leaders are very proud of the partnerships formed throughout Henry County, and are thankful to the public for doing their part. For more information, visit the Henry County Health Department website and Ohio's COVID-19 resource.

Also, in Napoleon, City Manager Joel Mazur says that, given the circumstances, the city is operating as if the virus was in Henry County. They are taking precautions, communicating with the public on social media and the city's website. They are closely watching for updates from the Ohio Department of Health. The Campbell's Soup Plant is increasing production to help keep up the food supply. Times like this are bad for everybody, but there is a need to have increased food production as people are worried. A local Tier One auto company in the area (he wasn't specific), has shut down until April 6th. City of Napoleon public service announcements can be found here.

Wood County

Officials say there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19. The testing capacity limited, as it is around the entire area, and tests are saved for only the most severe cases. Patients suspecting the are sick are to call their doctor, who will then request a test from ODH. Visit the Wood County Health Department website here.

In the City of Bowling Green, Joe Fawcett says that the city is actively trying to promote what businesses are doing to help keep them open. Mayor Mike Aspacher is trying to visit and highlight businesses on social media. BGSU is the largest employer, but it's not clear how the absence of students is affecting the local economy, although residents are certainly noticing. The city is following Wood County Health Department guidance, as well as that of Governor DeWine. Essential services will continue, and city employees will continue working the best that they can. There is restricted public access to all city buildings except BG Municipal Court. There is a dropbox outside the city building for permit requests, utility payments, and any other correspondence. Staffers are still in the city building, though, receiving and processing any requests. Visit BG's COVID-19 resource website here.

Hancock County

Chad Masters with Hancock Public Health says there are no confirmed cases in Hancock County. County workers are working with providers in assessing the highest-risk individuals and working closely with medical professionals. There is an assessment center at Blanchard Valley Hospital. People who want to be tested have to call for an assessment, go to the center and if they qualify, they'll be tested. There is a call center too for general questions for people. That can be found on the Hancock County Public Health website.

In the City of Findlay, Mayor Christina Muryn says all of the governor's recommendations have been put in place. City teams are working to balance social distancing and keeping city employees working. The city is looking to help local businesses as they can. Automotive suppliers (GM Ford and Honda) are still working to her knowledge. Some may be slowing down operations, but they are still open.

Ottawa County

Health Commissioner Nancy Osborn says there are no confirmed cases at this point. County officials are focusing on getting accurate and current information out to the public via their website.

In Port Clinton, Safety-Service Director Tracy Colston says that the community is following guidelines set out by the governor. City offices are closed to the public.

Sandusky County

We are waiting for a call back. In the meantime, you can visit the Sandusky County Public Health website.

Seneca County

We are waiting to hear back from county officials. You can find information at the Seneca County Public Health website.

Erie County

We are waiting to hear back from the Health Commissioner. You can find more information at the Seneca County Public Health website.

In the City of Sandusky, City Manager Eric Wobser says the city is "taking it in stride". He says city workers are doing their best to listen to advice from the state and the local health department. Small businesses are being hit the hardest. One of the earliest goals was creating a guide on Facebook of restaurants that are still open. People are looking to support local businesses. The tourism season hasn't started yet, and seasonal businesses are still evaluating. Nothing is confirmed, but Wobster says that there are rumors of larger employers considering cutting down on staffing, or closing. At this point, those rumors are false, he says. Meanwhile, he says he's proud of how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Huron County

We are waiting to hear back from the public information officer. In the meantime, you can find more information here: the Huron County Public Health website.

In Norwalk, Mayor Dave Light says that the city is in complete compliance with what the governor has ordered. Businesses that were ordered to be closed down by the governor have been closed. City employees are being rotated to reduce possible exposure. City Hall is closed to the public, but it's 'business as usual' inside, and tax/water payments are still be accepted and processed. City Council meetings have moved to the Ernsthausen Community Center gym, so meetings can still be safely held and the public can safely attend. Reports 1 case of COVID-19 in the county.