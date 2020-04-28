Restart of FCA facilities likely pushed later than May 4th

Employees at Fiat Chrysler Automotive facilities in Ohio and Michigan may not be heading back to work just yet. Following updated guidance from the governors of both states, the company says they are re-evaluating their plans to reopen in early May. An exact date has not yet been confirmed.

In a statement provided to 13abc an FCA spokesperson says, "It is important that our employees feel confident that all precautions have been taken to ensure our facilities are safe, secure and sanitized when production resumes. In light of the updated state stay in place orders, the Company is re-evaluating its plans to resume its North American operations and will communicate new restart dates in due course."

The statement follows one released by the United Auto Workers on Monday where they referenced discomfort in returning to work on May 4th.

Ohio governor Mike DeWine, in his newly released plans to re-open the state gradually following mass COVID-19 closures, included manufacturing on a list of businesses set to resume on the 4th of next month, though businesses must meet strict health and safety standards and are allows to decide on their own when their employees can officially return to work.