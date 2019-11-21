Restaurant Report Card: 11.21.19 Spring Buffet

In a working kitchen, some utensils can slip through the cracks and end up with food residue still stuck on them. If a sanitarian spots a utensil that's dirty, it's a violation.

A sanitarian with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department spotted one at Spring Buffet, 1550 Spring Meadows Drive, Holland. The Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 8-Nov-2019 resulted in 14 violations (7 critical & 7 non-critical). Among those:

X Knives stored on knife magnets with build up.

X Large quantity of crab meat sitting out at room temperature.

X Raw oysters above bread sticks; Raw chicken above mac and cheese.

Those last two and five others were corrected during the inspection.

13abc spoke with an employee at Spring Buffet and sent a message to the restaurant through Facebook. We are still waiting to hear from a manager.