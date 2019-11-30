Restaurant Report Card: 11.28.19 Bai Du

PERRYBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -- Restaurant are never something positive, but when a sanitarian spots gnats in the dish area, it's a violation.
A sanitarian with the Wood County Health Department noted gnats during a Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 20-Nov-2019. It resulted in 13 violations (6 critical & 7 non-critical). Among those:
X Many gnats observed at dish area.
X Slicer on prep table with stuck on food debris.
X Crab rangoon in chest freezer not properly protected.
This is the 3rd Standard Inspection for Bai Du this year and the 3rd time sanitarians have come back with double-digit violations.
Feb. 5, 2019 – 16 violations (7 critical & 9 non-critical)
Jun. 6, 2019 – 22 violations (4 critical & 18 non-critical)
Nov. 20, 2019 – 13 violations (6 critical & 7 non-critical)
13abc has attempted to contact managers at Bai Du on numerous occasions in the past. We have yet to hear from a spokesperson.
