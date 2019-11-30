Restaurant Report Card: 11.28.19 Bai Du

Restaurant are never something positive, but when a sanitarian spots gnats in the dish area, it's a violation.

A sanitarian with the Wood County Health Department noted gnats during a Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 20-Nov-2019. It resulted in 13 violations (6 critical & 7 non-critical). Among those:

X Many gnats observed at dish area.

X Slicer on prep table with stuck on food debris.

X Crab rangoon in chest freezer not properly protected.

This is the 3rd Standard Inspection for Bai Du this year and the 3rd time sanitarians have come back with double-digit violations.

Feb. 5, 2019 – 16 violations (7 critical & 9 non-critical)

Jun. 6, 2019 – 22 violations (4 critical & 18 non-critical)

Nov. 20, 2019 – 13 violations (6 critical & 7 non-critical)

13abc has attempted to contact managers at Bai Du on numerous occasions in the past. We have yet to hear from a spokesperson.

Here are the restaurants with zero violations:

Downtown #518

822 Monroe Street, Toledo

Standard Inspection 13-Nov-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Jimmy Johns

3002 Glendale Avenue, Toledo

Standard Inspection 14-Nov-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Pilot Travel Center/Subway #015

5820 Hagman Road, Toledo

Standard Inspection 14-Nov-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Focaccia's Delicatessen

333 N Summit Street 101, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 14-Nov-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Club Irie Lounge

1609 W Bancroft Street, Toledo

Standard Inspection 21-Dec-2018 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Nothing Bundt Cakes Toledo-Sylvania

7427 Central Avenue, Toledo

Standard Inspection 20-Nov-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Ameera Mediterranean Bistro

5127 S Main Street, Sylvania

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 20-Nov-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar

6710 W Central Avenue, Toledo

Standard Inspection 20-Nov-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Crowned Cakes by Jess LLC

480 Dixie Hwy, Rossford

Standard Inspection 14-Nov-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

KOMMON KRAVINGS

217 W MAIN STREET, Montpelier

Standard Inspection 12-Nov-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

STONEY RIDGE FARM & WINERY

16-281 B CTY RD G, Bryan

Standard Inspection 5-Nov-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical