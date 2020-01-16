Restaurant Report Card: 1.16.20 Sam's Southern Eatery

When you work in a restaurant, you can never wash your hands too much.

Before you put on gloves, wash your hands. When you take off those gloves and replace them with new ones, wash your hands.

Bottom line: Wash your hands.

A lack of hand washing caught the attention of a sanitarian inside Sam's Southern Eatery, 1917 W Alexis Road, Toledo. During a Standard Inspection 3-Jan-2020, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department noted 19 violations (6 critical & 13 non-critical). Among those:

X Employees not washing hands before putting on gloves.

X Milk batter at room temperature.

X Observed the presence of gnats in facility.

13abc submitted a message to Sam's Southern Eatery through the corporate website for the restaurant chain. We are still waiting for a reply.

Here are the restaurants with zero violations:

Blaze Fast Fire'd Pizza

3332 W Central Avenue, Toledo

Standard Inspection 8-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Starbucks Coffee Co. #11373

1260 S Reynolds Road, Toledo

Standard Inspection 10-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Glass Pavilion Kitchen/Toledo Museum of Art

2444 Monroe Street, Toledo

Standard Inspection 10-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Bay Cafe

2801 Bay Drive, Oregon

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 13-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Sardini's

535 W Alexis Road, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 15-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Tree City Catering

5960 Angola Road 5, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 15-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

