Restaurant Report Card: 1.16.20 Sam's Southern Eatery

TOLEDO (WTVG) -- When you work in a restaurant, you can never wash your hands too much.
Before you put on gloves, wash your hands. When you take off those gloves and replace them with new ones, wash your hands.
Bottom line: Wash your hands.
A lack of hand washing caught the attention of a sanitarian inside Sam's Southern Eatery, 1917 W Alexis Road, Toledo. During a Standard Inspection 3-Jan-2020, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department noted 19 violations (6 critical & 13 non-critical). Among those:
X Employees not washing hands before putting on gloves.
X Milk batter at room temperature.
X Observed the presence of gnats in facility.
13abc submitted a message to Sam's Southern Eatery through the corporate website for the restaurant chain. We are still waiting for a reply.
Here are the restaurants with zero violations:
Blaze Fast Fire'd Pizza
3332 W Central Avenue, Toledo
Standard Inspection 8-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Starbucks Coffee Co. #11373
1260 S Reynolds Road, Toledo
Standard Inspection 10-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Glass Pavilion Kitchen/Toledo Museum of Art
2444 Monroe Street, Toledo
Standard Inspection 10-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Bay Cafe
2801 Bay Drive, Oregon
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 13-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Sardini's
535 W Alexis Road, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 15-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Tree City Catering
5960 Angola Road 5, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 15-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical