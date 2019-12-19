Restaurant Report Card: 12.19.19 May Flower

During a standard health inspection, sanitarians always check the ice dispenser. They don't want to find anything that could end up in your drink and get you sick.

The ice dispenser at May Flower, 1396 W Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, was not up to standards for the Toledo-Lucas Co. Health Department. During a Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 11-Dec-2019, a sanitarian noted 22 violations (4 critical & 18 non-critical). Among those:

X Card board used on stainless steel table.

X Food uncovered in the cooler.

X Ice machine dispenser with slime and black build-up.

The sanitarian also noted on the inspection, "... dead pest(s) in several of the glue traps throughout the facility."

13abc called May Flower and spoke to a manager over the phone. He said:

"They told me I have to do some cleaning ... They're coming back next week to follow up ... I'm going to clean the wall, clean the cooler and clean the fixtures and change some of the tile in the kitchen ... that's what they want me to do."

Here are the restaurants with zero violations:

Chick-fil-A

6636 W Central Avenue, Sylvania Township

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 4-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Big Apple Deli

2118 Woodville Road, Oregon

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 4-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

J-Cups Pizza

6725 W Central Avenue, Toledo

Standard Inspection 6-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Nash's Quality Bar

1424 Cherry Street, Toledo

Standard Inspection 6-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Mike and AJ'z Ice Cream Shack

2 Basic St, Luckey

Standard/30 Day Inspection 5-Sep-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Jamaican Spice

1540 W Sylvania Avenue, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 9-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Barry Bagels Express

2142 N Cove Blvd, Toledo

Standard Inspection 9-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Bambino's Pizza

4466 Monroe Street, Toledo

Standard Inspection 10-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Hamburger Mary's

26 Main Street, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 10-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Cafe at the Museum

2700 Broadway Street, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 10-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

El Camino Sky

2072 Woodville Road, Oregon

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 18-Sep-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Peacock Cafe

2007 Monroe Street, Toledo

Standard Inspection 10-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Club Irie Lounge

1609 W Bancroft Street, Toledo

Standard Inspection 21-Dec-2018 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Timberline Bakery - Northstar

Patio - Natures Neighborhood

2700 Broadway St 1, Toledo

Standard Inspection 10-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Little Caesar's Pizza

3245 W Alexis Road, Toledo

Standard/Process Review Inspection 11-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Kobacker

1400 E Medical Loop, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 11-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Summit Diner

1039 N Summit Street, Toledo

Standard Inspection 11-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical