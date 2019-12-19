Restaurant Report Card: 12.19.19 May Flower

TOLEDO (WTVG) -- During a standard health inspection, sanitarians always check the ice dispenser. They don't want to find anything that could end up in your drink and get you sick.
The ice dispenser at May Flower, 1396 W Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, was not up to standards for the Toledo-Lucas Co. Health Department. During a Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 11-Dec-2019, a sanitarian noted 22 violations (4 critical & 18 non-critical). Among those:
X Card board used on stainless steel table.
X Food uncovered in the cooler.
X Ice machine dispenser with slime and black build-up.
The sanitarian also noted on the inspection, "... dead pest(s) in several of the glue traps throughout the facility."
13abc called May Flower and spoke to a manager over the phone. He said:
"They told me I have to do some cleaning ... They're coming back next week to follow up ... I'm going to clean the wall, clean the cooler and clean the fixtures and change some of the tile in the kitchen ... that's what they want me to do."
Here are the restaurants with zero violations:
Chick-fil-A
6636 W Central Avenue, Sylvania Township
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 4-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Big Apple Deli
2118 Woodville Road, Oregon
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 4-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
J-Cups Pizza
6725 W Central Avenue, Toledo
Standard Inspection 6-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Nash's Quality Bar
1424 Cherry Street, Toledo
Standard Inspection 6-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Mike and AJ'z Ice Cream Shack
2 Basic St, Luckey
Standard/30 Day Inspection 5-Sep-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Jamaican Spice
1540 W Sylvania Avenue, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 9-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Barry Bagels Express
2142 N Cove Blvd, Toledo
Standard Inspection 9-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Bambino's Pizza
4466 Monroe Street, Toledo
Standard Inspection 10-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Hamburger Mary's
26 Main Street, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 10-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Cafe at the Museum
2700 Broadway Street, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 10-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
El Camino Sky
2072 Woodville Road, Oregon
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 18-Sep-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Peacock Cafe
2007 Monroe Street, Toledo
Standard Inspection 10-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Club Irie Lounge
1609 W Bancroft Street, Toledo
Standard Inspection 21-Dec-2018 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Timberline Bakery - Northstar
Patio - Natures Neighborhood
2700 Broadway St 1, Toledo
Standard Inspection 10-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Little Caesar's Pizza
3245 W Alexis Road, Toledo
Standard/Process Review Inspection 11-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Kobacker
1400 E Medical Loop, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 11-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Summit Diner
1039 N Summit Street, Toledo
Standard Inspection 11-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical