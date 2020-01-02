Restaurant Report Card: 1.2.20 Cinco de Mayo Holland

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) -- When you're in the comfort of your own kitchen, you can touch nachos with your bare hands and serve them to your friends and family. However, when you work in a restaurant, if you touch chips with your bare hands and serve them to paying customers, it's a violation.
A sanitarian was at Cinco De Mayo, 7011 Airport Hwy, Holland, to see the violation happen. During a Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 30-Dec-2019, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department noted 11 violations (6 critical & 5 non-critical). Among those:
X Observed a server handle tortilla chips with bare hands.
X Raw pork stored above shredded cheese.
X Shrimp out on a cutting board at 54F.
13abc sent a Facebook message to Cinco De Mayo in Holland. We're still waiting for a reply.
Here are the restaurants with zero violations:
Zoup!
310 W Dussel Drive, Maumee
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 12-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Daffy's Thirsty Duck
5134 Lewis Avenue, Toledo
Standard Inspection 13-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Burger King Restaurant #474
1181 S Main St, Bowling Green
Standard Inspection 13-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Taco Bell
27171 Oakmead Dr, Perrysburg
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 13-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
TA Operating, LLC Taco Bell/Pizza Hut
12906 Deshler Rd, North Baltimore
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 13-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Dunkin Donuts
1804 W Market ST, Tiffin
Standard Inspection 9-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Backroads Diner
603 N Main Street, Attica
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 10-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
The Sodbuster Bar
5758 N Main 6, Sylvania
Standard Inspection 18-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Clean Juice
3155 Levis Commons Blvd 260, Perrysburg
Standard/30 Day Inspection 17-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
The House of Kegling
330 Randolph Street, Hamler
Standard Inspection 11-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Dogg's Ice Cream & Bites
640 N Dixie Hwy, Rossford
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 17-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Local Roots Juice Co.
306 Elm St, Perrysburg
Standard Inspection 18-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
R House
5534 Secor Road, Toledo
Standard Inspection 18-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
The Sodbuster Bar
5758 N Main 6, Sylvania
Standard Inspection 18-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Zeina's Bar and Grill
1801 N McCord Road F+G, Toledo
Standard Inspection 19-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Starbucks Coffee #51209
501 W Dussel Drive, Maumee
Standard Inspection 27-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Timbers Bowling Lanes
1246 Conant Street, Maumee
Standard Inspection 27-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical