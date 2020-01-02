Restaurant Report Card: 1.2.20 Cinco de Mayo Holland

When you're in the comfort of your own kitchen, you can touch nachos with your bare hands and serve them to your friends and family. However, when you work in a restaurant, if you touch chips with your bare hands and serve them to paying customers, it's a violation.

A sanitarian was at Cinco De Mayo, 7011 Airport Hwy, Holland, to see the violation happen. During a Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 30-Dec-2019, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department noted 11 violations (6 critical & 5 non-critical). Among those:

X Observed a server handle tortilla chips with bare hands.

X Raw pork stored above shredded cheese.

X Shrimp out on a cutting board at 54F.

13abc sent a Facebook message to Cinco De Mayo in Holland. We're still waiting for a reply.

Here are the restaurants with zero violations:

Zoup!

310 W Dussel Drive, Maumee

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 12-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Daffy's Thirsty Duck

5134 Lewis Avenue, Toledo

Standard Inspection 13-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Burger King Restaurant #474

1181 S Main St, Bowling Green

Standard Inspection 13-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Taco Bell

27171 Oakmead Dr, Perrysburg

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 13-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

TA Operating, LLC Taco Bell/Pizza Hut

12906 Deshler Rd, North Baltimore

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 13-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Dunkin Donuts

1804 W Market ST, Tiffin

Standard Inspection 9-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Backroads Diner

603 N Main Street, Attica

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 10-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

The Sodbuster Bar

5758 N Main 6, Sylvania

Standard Inspection 18-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Clean Juice

3155 Levis Commons Blvd 260, Perrysburg

Standard/30 Day Inspection 17-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

The House of Kegling

330 Randolph Street, Hamler

Standard Inspection 11-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Dogg's Ice Cream & Bites

640 N Dixie Hwy, Rossford

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 17-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Local Roots Juice Co.

306 Elm St, Perrysburg

Standard Inspection 18-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

R House

5534 Secor Road, Toledo

Standard Inspection 18-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

The Sodbuster Bar

5758 N Main 6, Sylvania

Standard Inspection 18-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Zeina's Bar and Grill

1801 N McCord Road F+G, Toledo

Standard Inspection 19-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Starbucks Coffee #51209

501 W Dussel Drive, Maumee

Standard Inspection 27-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Timbers Bowling Lanes

1246 Conant Street, Maumee

Standard Inspection 27-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical