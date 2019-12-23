Restaurant Report Card: 12.26.19 Seneca County

The restaurant report card is on the road. This week, we are taking you to Seneca County, where two restaurants had double-digit violations.

First, American Table Family Restaurant, 603 Plaza Drive, Fostoria. During a Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 12-Dec-2019, a sanitarian with the Seneca County Health Department noted 18 violations (10 critical & 8 non-critical). Among those:

X Ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in-cooler were not datemarked.

X The can opener blade needs to be cleaned.

X Toast being buttered with bare hands.

In response, the management at American Table Family Restaurant in Fostoria emailed 13abc:

" ... we have addressed the issues from the current health inspection report. All critical violations were corrected."

Also, Golden Crown, 126 Dwight Street, Tiffin had a Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 11-Dec-2019. During that inspection, the health department noted 19 violations (6 critical & 13 non-critical). Those included:

X Uncovered container of sauce sitting on bottom shelf in kitchen.

X Bean Sprouts sitting out, not refrigerated.

X No hot water at the hand sink located in waitress area.

In response, the management at Golden Crown in Tiffin emailed 13abc:

"All violations will be addressed in a timely manner. Some have already be corrected."

If you would like to look at the full results of those inspections or any other recent inspections in Seneca County, click the link to search: Seneca County Health Department