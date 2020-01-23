Restaurant Report Card: 1.23.20 Brownstone Tavern

TOLEDO (WTVG) - Sanitarians always focus on proper stacking, and if you have raw meat it has to go at the bottom of your refrigeration unit. If it goes above something that is ready to eat, it could potentially make your customers sick.
Stacking was a sticking point inside Brownstone Restaurant & Tavern, 847 W Alexis Road, Toledo. During a Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 6-Jan-2020, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department noted 14 violations (8 critical & 6 non-critical). Among those:
X Raw fish stored above flour tortillas.
X Meat slicer with build-up.
X Food shelf by the fryer storing bread with dust and grease build-up.
13abc sent a message to Brownstone Restaurant & Tavern through its website. We're still waiting for a reply.
Here are the restaurants with zero violations:
Malibu's
2045 W Alexis Road, Toledo
Standard Inspection 15-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
McDonald's #3873
3430 Libbey Rd, Perrysburg
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 16-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Maumee Valley Chocolate & Candy
101 E Wayne Street, Maumee
Standard Inspection 17-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Holland Gardens
6530 Angola Road, Holland
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 17-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Packo's
5822 Alexis Road, Sylvania
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 17-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Roman's Deli
526 Jackson Street, Toledo
Standard Inspection 16-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical