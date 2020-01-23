Restaurant Report Card: 1.23.20 Brownstone Tavern

Sanitarians always focus on proper stacking, and if you have raw meat it has to go at the bottom of your refrigeration unit. If it goes above something that is ready to eat, it could potentially make your customers sick.

Stacking was a sticking point inside Brownstone Restaurant & Tavern, 847 W Alexis Road, Toledo. During a Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 6-Jan-2020, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department noted 14 violations (8 critical & 6 non-critical). Among those:

X Raw fish stored above flour tortillas.

X Meat slicer with build-up.

X Food shelf by the fryer storing bread with dust and grease build-up.

13abc sent a message to Brownstone Restaurant & Tavern through its website. We're still waiting for a reply.

Here are the restaurants with zero violations:

Malibu's

2045 W Alexis Road, Toledo

Standard Inspection 15-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

McDonald's #3873

3430 Libbey Rd, Perrysburg

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 16-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Maumee Valley Chocolate & Candy

101 E Wayne Street, Maumee

Standard Inspection 17-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Holland Gardens

6530 Angola Road, Holland

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 17-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Packo's

5822 Alexis Road, Sylvania

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 17-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Roman's Deli

526 Jackson Street, Toledo

Standard Inspection 16-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

