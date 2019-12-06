Restaurant Report Card: 12.5.19 Violation-Free!

This week, we'll take you to three restaurants that are violation free.

We're starting with Ameera Mediterranean Bistro in Sylvania. It opened in October and it's violation free!

"The key to success is the cleanliness," said owner Nassif Chammoun, "and I do have a checklist every day for my sous chef and the chef to do every day in the kitchen."

Next up, Buffalo Wild Wings in Regency plaza off Central Avenue in Sylvania Township. It's also violation free!

Finally, Jake's saloon on Dorr Street near Douglas. They don't serve food just yet, according to Myke the bartender, but they're working on it. They do serve drinks. Those drinks are violation free!

"That's all you can do sometimes is just try for greatness and just more or less succeed," said Myke Breland, the bartender at Jake's.

