Restaurant Report Card: 1.30.20 Stone's Throw Tavern

When a sanitarian conducts a Standard Inspection, he or she walks through a restaurant and picks up the pop nozzles. Health Inspectors are checking to make sure those soda dispensers are clean. If not, it could be a violation.

It wasn't the inside of the pop nozzles, it was the outside, according to one of the owners of The Stones Throw Tavern & Grill, 176 E Wooster St, Bowling Green. She tells 13abc the buttons on the dispenser were sticky.

Regardless, during a Standard/Complaint/Critical Control Point Inspection, 16-Jan-2020, the Wood County Health Department counted that as one of 13 violations (4 critical & 9 non-critical). Among those:

X Build up on the ice machine and pop nozzles.

X Hummus bowls dated well past the discard date.

X Soups in the hot holding unit holding (as low as) 79F.

That last one was corrected during the inspection.

In fact, the next day, 17-Jan-2020, a sanitarian returned for a Follow-up Inspection. It wiped the Critical Violations down to zero (0 critical & 8 non-critical).

A co-owner told 13abc over the phone:

"Obviously, the health department puts all these rules in place to keep everyone safe, and we've never had those violations before ... it was very eye opening, even though you do the best that you can ...

"Some things simply just got missed. We did our best to correct them in 24 hours. I can guarantee you we won't have any repeat violations again."

Here are the recent restaurants with zero violations:

Food Revolution

5441 S Main Street, Sylvania

Standard Inspection 22-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Toledo Courthouse Cafe

700 Adams Street, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 22-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Nourish Cafe

1415 Jefferson Avenue, Toledo

Standard Inspection 22-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Domino's

1734 W Laskey Road, Toledo

Standard Inspection 22-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

McDonald's #966

90 Main Street, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 22-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

San Marcos

235 1/2 Broadway Street, Toledo

Standard Inspection 21-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical