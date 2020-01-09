Restaurant Report Card: 1.9.2020 Violation Free!

The new year is off and running. Many restaurants are starting 2020 with a clean slate. If you'd like to keep up with the latest reports, follow the new 13abc Restaurant Report Card page!

Three restaurants in Maumee closed out the year with zero violations, including:

Zoup!

310 W Dussel Drive, Maumee

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 12-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Starbucks Coffee #51209

501 W Dussel Drive, Maumee

Standard Inspection 27-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Timbers Bowling Lanes

1246 Conant Street, Maumee

Standard Inspection 27-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Here are the restaurants with zero violations in 2020:

Taco Bell #2661

708 Front Street, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 2-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Marco's Pizza #8

4624 Woodville Rd, Northwood

Standard Inspection 2-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Plate One

420 Madison Avenue, Toledo

Standard Inspection 6-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Arby's Roast Town #777

4411 Talmadge Road, Toledo

Standard Inspection 6-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Still Delaneys Lounge

309 W Alexis Road, Toledo

Standard Inspection 6-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Tea Room

219 W Wayne Street, Maumee

Standard Inspection 7-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Tim Horton's #7498

6815 W Central Avenue, Toledo

Standard Inspection 7-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center- Coffee

2213 Cherry Street, Toledo

Standard Inspection 7-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Vito's Pizza #15

5145 Summit Street, Toledo

Standard Inspection 7-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Pizza Hut #032275

5235 N Summit Street, Toledo

Standard Inspection 7-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Tom's Bar-B-Que & Grill

702 Front Street, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 7-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Texas Roadhouse

6137 Trust Drive, Holland

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 7-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Club Irie Lounge

1609 W Bancroft Street, Toledo

Standard Inspection 8-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Eats Toledo

129 Euclid, Toledo

Standard Inspection 8-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Chick fil A

3308 Secor Road, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 8-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Rustbelt Coffee

119 N Ontario Street, Toledo

Standard Inspection 8-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

KO's Garden

14241 Airport Hwy, Swanton

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 8-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

