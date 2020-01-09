Restaurant Report Card: 1.9.2020 Violation Free!

TOLEDO (WTVG) -- The new year is off and running. Many restaurants are starting 2020 with a clean slate. If you'd like to keep up with the latest reports, follow the new 13abc Restaurant Report Card page!
Click here: 13abc Restaurant Report Card on Facebook
Three restaurants in Maumee closed out the year with zero violations, including:
Zoup!
310 W Dussel Drive, Maumee
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 12-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Starbucks Coffee #51209
501 W Dussel Drive, Maumee
Standard Inspection 27-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Timbers Bowling Lanes
1246 Conant Street, Maumee
Standard Inspection 27-Dec-2019 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Here are the restaurants with zero violations in 2020:
Taco Bell #2661
708 Front Street, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 2-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Marco's Pizza #8
4624 Woodville Rd, Northwood
Standard Inspection 2-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Plate One
420 Madison Avenue, Toledo
Standard Inspection 6-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Arby's Roast Town #777
4411 Talmadge Road, Toledo
Standard Inspection 6-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Still Delaneys Lounge
309 W Alexis Road, Toledo
Standard Inspection 6-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Tea Room
219 W Wayne Street, Maumee
Facility Information
Standard Inspection 7-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Tim Horton's #7498
6815 W Central Avenue, Toledo
Standard Inspection 7-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center- Coffee
2213 Cherry Street, Toledo
Standard Inspection 7-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Vito's Pizza #15
5145 Summit Street, Toledo
Standard Inspection 7-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Pizza Hut #032275
5235 N Summit Street, Toledo
Standard Inspection 7-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Tom's Bar-B-Que & Grill
702 Front Street, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 7-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Texas Roadhouse
6137 Trust Drive, Holland
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 7-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Club Irie Lounge
1609 W Bancroft Street, Toledo
Standard Inspection 8-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Eats Toledo
129 Euclid, Toledo
Standard Inspection 8-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Chick fil A
3308 Secor Road, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 8-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Rustbelt Coffee
119 N Ontario Street, Toledo
Standard Inspection 8-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
KO's Garden
14241 Airport Hwy, Swanton
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 8-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical