Restaurant Report Card: 2.13.2020 Uraku

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) -- An ice machine that you find in a restaurant is a lot different than a bag of ice you find in your freezer. However, both your freezer and an industrial grade ice machine can get dirty, and sometimes they need to be replaced.
The ice machine was an issue inside Uraku (Wasabi Blvd, Inc.), 1616 E Wooster St #6 & #7, Bowling Green. During a Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 30-Jan-2020, the Wood County Health Department noted 23 violations (6 critical & 17 non-critical). For example:
X Build up inside the ice machine (The owner says it is now cleaned and he is in the process of replacing the machine itself).
X Rice in the prep top cooler at 61F (All food must be held at 41F or below).
X Observed an open egg roll in the same container packaged cream cheese.
Those last two were corrected during the inspection.
13abc spoke with the owner of Uraku over the phone. He told us:
"Most of them are facility problems. There's no problem about the buidling. It's very old, like 20 years. They just came with a new health inspector and they tried to show to fix it because it's old ...
"We didn't say anything to the health department, we are just fixing right now what they ask ... The food is ok."
A Follow-up Inspection 6-Feb-2020 brought the total number of violations down to 9 (1 critical & 8 non-critical).
Here are the recent restaurants with zero violations:
The Fairways Bar & Grille
8256 W Central Avenue, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 3-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Grace's Kitchen
5241 N Summit Street, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 30-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Rally's #616
3033 Cherry Street, Toledo
Standard Inspection 30-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Arby's #7384
1540 E Alexis Road, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 30-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
El Dorado
1851 W Sylvania Avenue, Toledo
Standard Inspection 30-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Souk Mediterranean Kitchen
139 S Huron Street 101, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 31-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters
44 S St Clair Street, Toledo
Standard Inspection 31-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Kyoto Ka Downtown
300 Madison Avenue, Toledo
Standard Inspection 31-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Ice
405 Madison Avenue, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 31-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Anchor Inn
4950 Suder Avenue, Toledo
Standard Inspection 31-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Elsie's Kitchen, LLC
3117 Lagrange, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 3-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Aria Banquet Hall
5969 Telegraph Road, Toledo
Standard Inspection 3-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Tony Packo Cafe
1902 Front Street, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 3-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Panera Bread
3043 Glendale Avenue, Toledo
Standard/Process Review Inspection 4-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Taco Bell Express
3483 Libby Rd, Perrysburg
Standard Inspection 29-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical