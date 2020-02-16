Restaurant Report Card: 2.13.2020 Uraku

An ice machine that you find in a restaurant is a lot different than a bag of ice you find in your freezer. However, both your freezer and an industrial grade ice machine can get dirty, and sometimes they need to be replaced.

The ice machine was an issue inside Uraku (Wasabi Blvd, Inc.), 1616 E Wooster St #6 & #7, Bowling Green. During a Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 30-Jan-2020, the Wood County Health Department noted 23 violations (6 critical & 17 non-critical). For example:

X Build up inside the ice machine (The owner says it is now cleaned and he is in the process of replacing the machine itself).

X Rice in the prep top cooler at 61F (All food must be held at 41F or below).

X Observed an open egg roll in the same container packaged cream cheese.

Those last two were corrected during the inspection.

13abc spoke with the owner of Uraku over the phone. He told us:

"Most of them are facility problems. There's no problem about the buidling. It's very old, like 20 years. They just came with a new health inspector and they tried to show to fix it because it's old ...

"We didn't say anything to the health department, we are just fixing right now what they ask ... The food is ok."

A Follow-up Inspection 6-Feb-2020 brought the total number of violations down to 9 (1 critical & 8 non-critical).

Here are the recent restaurants with zero violations:

The Fairways Bar & Grille

8256 W Central Avenue, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 3-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Grace's Kitchen

5241 N Summit Street, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 30-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Rally's #616

3033 Cherry Street, Toledo

Standard Inspection 30-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Arby's #7384

1540 E Alexis Road, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 30-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

El Dorado

1851 W Sylvania Avenue, Toledo

Standard Inspection 30-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Souk Mediterranean Kitchen

139 S Huron Street 101, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 31-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters

44 S St Clair Street, Toledo

Standard Inspection 31-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Kyoto Ka Downtown

300 Madison Avenue, Toledo

Standard Inspection 31-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Ice

405 Madison Avenue, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 31-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Anchor Inn

4950 Suder Avenue, Toledo

Standard Inspection 31-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Elsie's Kitchen, LLC

3117 Lagrange, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 3-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Aria Banquet Hall

5969 Telegraph Road, Toledo

Standard Inspection 3-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Tony Packo Cafe

1902 Front Street, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 3-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Panera Bread

3043 Glendale Avenue, Toledo

Standard/Process Review Inspection 4-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Taco Bell Express

3483 Libby Rd, Perrysburg

Standard Inspection 29-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

