Restaurant Report Card: 2.27.2020 China Village

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) -- When you work in a restaurant, it is important to properly store your frozen goods. For example, if you have egg rolls in the freezer and they're stored in grocery bags, it could be a violation.
A sanitarian noted that as a violation inside China Village, 134 W. Wooster St, Bowling Green, OH. During a Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 20-Feb-2020, the Wood County Health Department gave China Village 14 violations (6 critical & 8 non-critical). Among those:
X Egg rolls in the freezer stored in a cardboard box and in grocery bags
X Raw shell eggs and raw chicken stored over carrots and green peppers.
X Observed an employee handle raw meat and then handle lettuce.
13abc left a message with an employee at China Village. We are still waiting to hear from the owner.
Here are the recent restaurants with zero violations:
Jamaican Spice
1540 W Sylvania Avenue, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 18-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant
24 Main Street, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 11-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Crox Bar & Grill
1776 Arlington Avenue, Toledo
Standard Inspection 11-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Chipotle Mexican Grill #1012
7229 W Central Avenue, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 11-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Al Ahmed's Steak House
1923 W Alexis Road, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 11-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
El Camino Sky
2072 Woodville Road, Oregon
Standard Inspection 12-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Marco's Pizza #11
6461 Monroe Street, Sylvania
Standard Inspection 12-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
The Upper Echelon, Llc
2705 Monroe Street, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 12-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Taco Bell
519 Plaza Drive, Fostoria
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 5-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Home Slice Pizza
28 S St Clair Street, Toledo
Standard Inspection 12-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Ye Olde Durty Bird
2 S St Clair Street, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 12-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Still Delaneys Lounge
309 W Alexis Road, Toledo
Standard Inspection 6-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
The Village
6792 Providence Street, Whitehouse
Standard Inspection 13-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
We Are Ribs & Seafood
21 Wenz Road 1, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 13-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Fusion Bistro
3136 Markway Road, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 13-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Registry Bistro
144 N Superior Street, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 13-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Ann's Grill
1008 N Hawley Street, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 14-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Tenedos Corp Dba: J & G Pizza Palace
5692 N Main Street, Sylvania
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 14-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
McDonald's #12019
5210 N Summit Street, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 14-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Classic Lounge
2224 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 14-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Royale Place
4216 Airport Hwy, Toledo
Standard Inspection 14-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Cygnet Pizza & Subs
206 Front St, Cygnet (419) 655-2455
Standard Inspection 13-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Wendy's Old Fashioned Hamburgers
535 W Market Street, Tiffin
Standard/Critical Control Point/Variance Inspection 3-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Jimmy John's
2161 W Market ST, Tiffin
Standard Inspection 12-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
IronWood Steakhouse
4399 S 231 SR, Tiffin
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 14-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Angel's Saloon
360 Randolph Street, Hamler
Standard Inspection 13-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Johnson's Ice Cream Shoppe
N527 State Route 108, Napoleon
Standard Inspection 12-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Sneaky Petes
5347 N Detroit Avenue, Toledo
Standard Inspection 18-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Taqueria La Autentica Michoacana
1218 Broadway Street, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 18-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Texas Roadhouse
6137 Trust Drive, Holland
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 7-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Spaghetti Warehouse
42 S Superior Street, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 30-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
John's Korner Bar & Grill
2202 Tedrow Road, Toledo
Standard Inspection 19-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Paddy Jack's
6725 Central Avenue A, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 19-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Wendy's #174
7351 W Central Avenue, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point/Variance Inspection 24-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Panda Express #2700
6629 Airport Highway, Holland
Standard Inspection 21-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Georgio's
426 N Superior Street, Toledo
Standard Inspection 20-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Packo's At The Park
7 S Superior Street, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 20-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar
266 E Alexis Road, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 24-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Table Forty 4
610 Monroe Street, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 20-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Knucklehead's Kafe
24208 E Front St, Grand Rapids
Standard Inspection 21-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical