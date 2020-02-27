Restaurant Report Card: 2.27.2020 China Village

When you work in a restaurant, it is important to properly store your frozen goods. For example, if you have egg rolls in the freezer and they're stored in grocery bags, it could be a violation.

A sanitarian noted that as a violation inside China Village, 134 W. Wooster St, Bowling Green, OH. During a Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 20-Feb-2020, the Wood County Health Department gave China Village 14 violations (6 critical & 8 non-critical). Among those:

X Egg rolls in the freezer stored in a cardboard box and in grocery bags

X Raw shell eggs and raw chicken stored over carrots and green peppers.

X Observed an employee handle raw meat and then handle lettuce.

13abc left a message with an employee at China Village. We are still waiting to hear from the owner.

Here are the recent restaurants with zero violations:

Jamaican Spice

1540 W Sylvania Avenue, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 18-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant

24 Main Street, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 11-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Crox Bar & Grill

1776 Arlington Avenue, Toledo

Standard Inspection 11-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Chipotle Mexican Grill #1012

7229 W Central Avenue, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 11-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Al Ahmed's Steak House

1923 W Alexis Road, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 11-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

El Camino Sky

2072 Woodville Road, Oregon

Standard Inspection 12-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Marco's Pizza #11

6461 Monroe Street, Sylvania

Standard Inspection 12-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

The Upper Echelon, Llc

2705 Monroe Street, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 12-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Taco Bell

519 Plaza Drive, Fostoria

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 5-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Home Slice Pizza

28 S St Clair Street, Toledo

Standard Inspection 12-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Ye Olde Durty Bird

2 S St Clair Street, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 12-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Still Delaneys Lounge

309 W Alexis Road, Toledo

Standard Inspection 6-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

The Village

6792 Providence Street, Whitehouse

Standard Inspection 13-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

We Are Ribs & Seafood

21 Wenz Road 1, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 13-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Fusion Bistro

3136 Markway Road, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 13-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Registry Bistro

144 N Superior Street, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 13-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Ann's Grill

1008 N Hawley Street, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 14-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Tenedos Corp Dba: J & G Pizza Palace

5692 N Main Street, Sylvania

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 14-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

McDonald's #12019

5210 N Summit Street, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 14-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Classic Lounge

2224 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 14-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Royale Place

4216 Airport Hwy, Toledo

Standard Inspection 14-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Cygnet Pizza & Subs

206 Front St, Cygnet (419) 655-2455

Standard Inspection 13-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Wendy's Old Fashioned Hamburgers

535 W Market Street, Tiffin

Standard/Critical Control Point/Variance Inspection 3-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Jimmy John's

2161 W Market ST, Tiffin

Standard Inspection 12-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

IronWood Steakhouse

4399 S 231 SR, Tiffin

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 14-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Angel's Saloon

360 Randolph Street, Hamler

Standard Inspection 13-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Johnson's Ice Cream Shoppe

N527 State Route 108, Napoleon

Standard Inspection 12-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Sneaky Petes

5347 N Detroit Avenue, Toledo

Standard Inspection 18-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Taqueria La Autentica Michoacana

1218 Broadway Street, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 18-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Texas Roadhouse

6137 Trust Drive, Holland

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 7-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Spaghetti Warehouse

42 S Superior Street, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 30-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

John's Korner Bar & Grill

2202 Tedrow Road, Toledo

Standard Inspection 19-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Paddy Jack's

6725 Central Avenue A, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 19-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Wendy's #174

7351 W Central Avenue, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point/Variance Inspection 24-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Panda Express #2700

6629 Airport Highway, Holland

Standard Inspection 21-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Georgio's

426 N Superior Street, Toledo

Standard Inspection 20-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Packo's At The Park

7 S Superior Street, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 20-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar

266 E Alexis Road, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 24-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Table Forty 4

610 Monroe Street, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 20-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Knucklehead's Kafe

24208 E Front St, Grand Rapids

Standard Inspection 21-Feb-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical