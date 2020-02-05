Restaurant Report Card: 2.6.2020 Eat At Oasis

When it comes to date marking, you'll want make sure all of your employees are on the same page. For example, if one of your workers is marking something the day it's made, and the other one is marking food items the day they expire, that could end up as a violation.

An inspector with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department wrote that up as a violation at Eat at Oasis Pizza & Grill, 1734 W Laskey Road, Toledo. During a Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection on 28-Jan-2020 a sanitarian noted 17 violations (5 critical & 12 non-critical). Among those:

X Observed two styles of date marking. (Some items are dated the date they are made, other items are dated the date they expire.)

X Dried food on slicer.

X Rice, hummus and sauces not covered in the walk-in cooler.

13abc sent a Message to Eat At Oasis through its website. We're still waiting for a reply.

Here are the recent restaurants with zero violations:

Wendy's #174

7351 W Central Avenue, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point/Variance Inspection 24-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Kengo Sushi and Yakitori

38 S St. Clair Street, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 24-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Hungry Howie's #801

5820 Douglas Road, Toledo

Standard Inspection 27-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Barbie's Place

5025 Bennett Road, Toledo

Standard Inspection 27-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Grumpy's Deli

34 S Huron Street, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 27-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Wings Express

1515 S Byrne Road,, Toledo

Standard Inspection 28-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

M Osteria & Bar

609-611 Monroe Street, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 28-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

21 West Lounge

5605 W Alexis Road, Sylvania

Standard Inspection 28-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

The Blarney Irish Pub

601 Monroe Street, Toledo

Standard Inspection 28-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Balance Pan-Asian Grille

215 N Summit Street, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 29-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

The Roadhouse

11535 W Central Avenue, Swanton

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 29-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Korner Bar

1801 N Michigan Street, Toledo

Standard Inspection 29-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Marco's Pizza #6

2525 Laskey Road, Toledo

Standard Inspection 29-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Rudy's Hot Dog

6069 Summit Street, Toledo

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 29-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Taco Bell

1130 S Main St, Bowling Green

Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 23-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Hero's

9851 Meridian Ct, Rossford

Standard Inspection 23-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Starbucks Coffee Co. #8879

3145 Levis Commons Blvd, Perrysburg

Standard Inspection 24-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Pizza Peddlers LLC - DBA Spankys Pizza

113 E Main St, Wayne

Standard Inspection 27-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical

Snuffy's Reloaded Bar & Grill

1313 E Bowling Green Rd, Bradner

Standard Inspection 27-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical