Restaurant Report Card: 2.6.2020 Eat At Oasis

TOLEDO (WTVG) -- When it comes to date marking, you'll want make sure all of your employees are on the same page. For example, if one of your workers is marking something the day it's made, and the other one is marking food items the day they expire, that could end up as a violation.
An inspector with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department wrote that up as a violation at Eat at Oasis Pizza & Grill, 1734 W Laskey Road, Toledo. During a Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection on 28-Jan-2020 a sanitarian noted 17 violations (5 critical & 12 non-critical). Among those:
X Observed two styles of date marking. (Some items are dated the date they are made, other items are dated the date they expire.)
X Dried food on slicer.
X Rice, hummus and sauces not covered in the walk-in cooler.
13abc sent a Message to Eat At Oasis through its website. We're still waiting for a reply.
Here are the recent restaurants with zero violations:
Wendy's #174
7351 W Central Avenue, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point/Variance Inspection 24-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Kengo Sushi and Yakitori
38 S St. Clair Street, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 24-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Hungry Howie's #801
5820 Douglas Road, Toledo
Standard Inspection 27-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Barbie's Place
5025 Bennett Road, Toledo
Standard Inspection 27-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Grumpy's Deli
34 S Huron Street, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 27-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Wings Express
1515 S Byrne Road,, Toledo
Standard Inspection 28-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
M Osteria & Bar
609-611 Monroe Street, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 28-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
21 West Lounge
5605 W Alexis Road, Sylvania
Standard Inspection 28-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
The Blarney Irish Pub
601 Monroe Street, Toledo
Standard Inspection 28-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Balance Pan-Asian Grille
215 N Summit Street, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 29-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
The Roadhouse
11535 W Central Avenue, Swanton
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 29-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Korner Bar
1801 N Michigan Street, Toledo
Standard Inspection 29-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Marco's Pizza #6
2525 Laskey Road, Toledo
Standard Inspection 29-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Rudy's Hot Dog
6069 Summit Street, Toledo
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 29-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Taco Bell
1130 S Main St, Bowling Green
Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection 23-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Hero's
9851 Meridian Ct, Rossford
Standard Inspection 23-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Starbucks Coffee Co. #8879
3145 Levis Commons Blvd, Perrysburg
Standard Inspection 24-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Pizza Peddlers LLC - DBA Spankys Pizza
113 E Main St, Wayne
Standard Inspection 27-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical
Snuffy's Reloaded Bar & Grill
1313 E Bowling Green Rd, Bradner
Standard Inspection 27-Jan-2020 0 critical & 0 non-critical