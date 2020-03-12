Restaurant Report Card: 3.12.2020 Five Guys Renovations

Five Guys Burgers and Fries in the Westgate Shopping Plaza at Central and Secor in Toledo is now open, and now serving milkshakes. The restaurant shut down for five weeks to conduct a major renovation, all in the name of keeping you safe.

It's what Five Guys corporate calls a "refresh."

The company asks franchise locations such as the one here to renovate after every 10 years.

Franchise owners, under the company Famous Burger Group, took the refresh seriously. They added Coca Cola Freestyle machines and milkshakes. They also redid drains, added grease traps, replaced floors, brought new fryers and grills, and purchased new tables and chairs.

To get it all done, this Five Guys had to close for 5 weeks, with an estimated cost of renovations topping $400,000.

It's one proactive way to stay ahead of the curve and the health department.

Next on the list for a "refresh" is the Five Guys in Findlay, followed by the location in Rossford.