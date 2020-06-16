Restaurant takes a stand against injustice

The Co-owner of Fowl and Fodder has a sign inside the restaurant so customers know where the restaurant stands on racial injustice.

Alicia Wagner says, "The thought for me was, not being racist, is not good enough anymore, and so we have crystal clear things that are going on in our world they are not acceptable."

Alicia says Fowl and Fodder decided to put a line in the sand.

Alicia tells 13ABC, "I feel as a white person we all have a responsibility to find our part in this.

As a woman who champions for women's rights, Alicia says she had to take a long hard look in the mirror at her own unconscious bias. She says, "I am constantly calling out that women make 80 cents on the dollar compared to a white man but what about my friends of color, who are females making 68 cents on the dollar, so that was a really aha for me."

Alicia says doing her part to end injustice goes beyond a sign in the restaurant.

Last weekend she participated in the women's march downtown.

She is also planning to host Unconscious Bias training, to open up a safe place for conversations about race to pull the community together.

