Restaurants, bars, hair/nail salons remain closed for foreseeable future

With phase one of the slow re-opening rolling out starting Friday in Ohio, quite a few businesses are still shut down for the foreseeable future.

Businesses like restaurants and bars, hair and nail salons are still closed with no timetable as to when they can re-open.

Dale's Bar & Grill is a Maumee staple. The sign says "Serving Good Sports" since 1920.

"It's been here a long time for good reason. It's a great place, got great customers. It's a great town and we love serving the town, just want to do it again," said owner Bill Anderson.

Now marks week six of carry-out only. It's open 5-8 PM daily. The bar & grill employs 40 people who all filed for unemployment.

"We're getting crushed. This is bad. Business is down. We're down 95%," said Anderson.

Anderson owns both the Maumee Dale's and Dale's Diner in Waterville. He says it wasn't worth it to keep the diner open at all.

Bars and restaurants were one of the first businesses to be shut down by the state and it seems they may be one of the last to re-open.

"It's just been really hard on all of us, just not knowing," said Amy Skeels, a bartender/server at Dale's.

"If we have to only operate at 50% capacity, oh that's going to crush us. That's going to be tough. I mean our staff, we're going to have to cut our staff in half," said Anderson.

Empty seats at bar stools and beauty chairs alike.

"This is day 42 that I've been without a job and without any income," said hair dresser Tami Ashley.

Ashley has been a hair dresser for 22 years. Currently she rents a booth at sheer perfection hair studio in Sylvania.

"My clients are like my family. So, it's scary because you don't know who will come back to you. You don't know. It's just hard," said Ashley through tears.

Despite the struggle, this hair dresser feels relieved her industry isn't opening back up just yet.

"I just feel that until it's safe and he [Governor DeWine] says it's safe, I'm not ready and we're one of the last industries to be closed," she said.

Socially distant chairs, stylists dressed in smocks, gloves, masks and protective shields for nail techs all will be the new normal for salons.

Both Ashley and Anderson wish things could go back to the way they were.

"So many things that none of us signed up for. I mean, this is a beauty industry. We come to work we all have our own style. We all have, you know, our fun environment and when we come back we're going to look like we work in a hospital," said Ashley.

"I want not a new normal, I want the normal. I want the old normal," said Anderson.

Governor DeWine says as things gradually start to open, his team will need to monitor the numbers for a few weeks before determining when it's safe to start re-opening again.