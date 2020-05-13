Restaurants Look To Reopen Under New Reality

By the weekend local restaurants will be able to reopen their outdoor dining spaces and indoor dining by the 21st. Many are planning to open their patios as soon as they can this weekend taking advantage of the opportunity to finally start to rebuild their lost revenues.

The Dirty Bird in downtown Toledo is planning a full reopening on the 21st. As they get ready the measuring tapes are outlining the new social distancing guidelines of 6ft in-between tables. Julie Ketterman runs the restaurant and says “This is all new for everybody so we just do the best that we can under the information that we're given and following safety for everyone that's all you can do.”

In addition to the 6ft rule, there will be no items on the table like menus and salt and pepper shakers, no self serve areas, and rigorous cleaning in-between customers. There will also be no groups allowed larger than ten guests.

In the uptown, area Manhattans is looking to expand its outdoor dining area.

“I keep going back to the old 3 stooges line. Spread-out, that's what our motto's going to be,” says Zach Lahaey who runs the restaurant. He also says with crow size restrictions they’re hoping to put more tables on sidewalk areas and are even looking to shut down parts of the street during certain hours if the city allows. “If that's something that is possible I think the businesses that I've talked to are in support of that.”

Restaurants like Manhattans are trying hard to comply with new safety rules while getting creative about keeping customers coming in. “It also remains to be seen how long people are going to want to sit and how quickly can we turn over. With limited capacity, limited occupancy it's going to be a challenge to a sustainable place. Just being open doesn't guarantee that we're going to make it.”