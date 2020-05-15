Restaurants adopt new rules for patios

If you're looking for a place to dine out this weekend, you may want to guarantee a seat by calling ahead.

At Shorty's True American Roadhouse, part of the Mancy's Restaurant Group, you won't be allowed to enter without call-ahead seating.

Instead, you'll need to wait in your vehicle until you get a text message allowing your party to enter directly into the enclosed patio, bypassing the lobby.

It's one of the new rules the restaurant on Monroe St. is testing out during the transition to reopening patio dining in Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TODAY IS THE DAY! 🤩 We’re so excited that outdoor dining is now available beginning today, Friday, May 15. The Ohio Restaurant Association has provided the #OhioRetaurantPromise 🤗 READ the OHIO RESTAURANT PROMISE: https://t.co/mtXOMgiWSK ✅ #OhioRestaurants pic.twitter.com/fLkhRlSTGv — Ohio Restaurant Assn (@OhioRestaurant) May 15, 2020

“We brought back about 75% of our culinary staff and we’re sitting on about 50% of our front-of-the-house staff. So, certainly, that opportunity to get people back to work," said Shorty's General Manager, Brian Hein. "Everybody’s got the cabin fever a little bit. They’re excited to get back. We’re excited to have them.”

Other changes include servers and hosts wearing masks, tables spaced at least 6 feet apart, and the capacity for the patio reduced by half. That will allow roughly two dozen customers to dine at the same time.

Shorty's is also limiting the size of the parties to no more than 4 for its first day. That rule, according to managers, may change.

“You’re in survival mode. You know, we have to adapt or we risk losing our business," said Gus Mancy of Mancy's Restaurant Group. "So, conforming to state laws, doing the best we can for our guests and our staff is what we’re all in that mode of operation. We’re operators. We’re going to operate our restaurants to the safest standards that we can.”

