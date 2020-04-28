Retail Businesses Gear Up To Reopen



Ohio retail businesses will be able open to customers starting May 12th according to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. That means business, as usual, will have to include extra safety measures for both customers and employees.

Bob Bollin owns Toledo Door And Window on Secor Road and says during the COVID shutdown he’s only been running emergency call hours. “That's very essential for commercial accounts. We do Police Stations, Fire Stations, and a lot of commercial businesses that are essential businesses that have overhead doors.”

So Bollin says that has given his business a head start on safety measures for his employees and his customers. “Our crews have been going out the same way..masks gloves. Disinfectant spray, hand sanitizer. They're instructed to clean work areas before they start. They're instructed to clean work areas when they're finished. We virtually do no have personal contact with our customers. We talk to them on the phone, we make payments by credit card.”

Bollin says he’s had no problem getting cleaning supplies and protective materials from his suppliers. And when customers return to the showroom floor for in-person sales, he will require masks. If customers don’t have one, he will give them one. It’s all an effort he says, to protect everyone as businesses try to reopen.

“There are a lot of Toledo-based companies that are suffering and they need to get back to work to pay the bills. I don't want to see this become a tragedy for our businesses or even the national businesses that have come to our town and support our town. I want to see people get back to work and get back to their livelihood, but we do have to do it the right way.”

