Retail shops in Michigan reopen Thursday

Starting June 4th, customers can once again visit their favorite Michigan retail stores, and other businesses, without an appointment following the COVID-19 shutdown that lasted for months.

For local business owners, like ones in downtown Monroe, that is a huge relief. However, opening their doors again will come with the required health and safety guidelines set by the state.

Employees will be wearing a mask or face covering on the job and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces on a consistent basis.

Social distancing guidelines and capacity limits remain in place, but many stores are not requiring customers to wear a mask.

COVID-19 concerns canceled many annual festivals, street fairs, among other events small shops in the area rely on to attract new business, but that hasn't stopped owners from supporting each other.

"There are so many opportunities to support local and it's definitely important now more than ever," says Sally Gendron, one of the owners of Brown Bag Boutique on W. Front Street, which will have a storewide 25% off discount on Thursday.

Also joining in on the deals is Jones For Men , located on E. Front Street.

Owner Todd Jones says the appointments are something he plans on keeping once things settle into the "new normal" of shopping, as it's just another way to accommodate customers in need.

"With this pandemic it just kind of opens your eyes and the little different avenues may be that you can help in any way possible for not only your customer base but maybe just help people out in a critical time," explains Jones.

Frenchie's Fine Jewelry , also on E. Front St., is excited to open once more, as they did not have online sales while their storefront was closed.

Customers looking for something shiny can find sales on just about everything. Those who need jewelry repair will also be able to drop-in without an appointment, and Frenchie's is looking forward to interacting with customers face-to-face again.

"I think that's probably been the most challenging thing about this time," says owner Mary Gail Beneteau. "We know most of all our customers that come in and if we don't we like to get to know the new ones that come in, and I think the sociability about this is what we've missed a lot, too."

