Retailers setting aside special hours for senior shoppers, others with health concerns

Several local and national retailers are taking extra steps to make sure vulnerable portions of the population are safely served during the coronavirus pandemic.

Walt Churchill's Market in Maumee and Perrysburg has announced it will reserve the first two hours of shopping -- 7 a.m.-9 a.m. -- each day for seniors and anyone with underlying health issues.

They're asking if a shopper is below the age of 55 or does not have concerns about their health to wait until after 9 a.m. to begin your shopping run.

"We are reaching out to specifically people that this is their only chance to get stuff throughout the day," Payton Miller, with Walt Churchill's, said. "We've definitely changed our hours in terms of being able to accommodate those, specifically our elderly."

Walmart also announced it will host a senior shopping hour for those ages 60 and older from 6 a.m.-7 a.m. every Tuesday.

Target is reserving the first hour every Wednesday for seniors and anyone with underlying health concerns as well.

Dollar General previously announced it's setting aside the first hour of every shopping day for the senior population as well.