Retired police officer receives life changing help

Leland Antoine was a police officer for more than 25 years. He is now 80 years old, and having health issues. But his wife, and his community, will not let him forget that he is loved.

"At 80 years old, I can't see putting hiim in a nursing home," says Karyl Antoine.

She and her husband, Leland have been married for 21 years. The last few years have been hard.

"He has been diagnosed with Parkinson's. He had an aortal micro valve, an open heart surgery, a triple bypass, all in the last year and a half, and a stroke," says Karyl.

Leland is in a wheelchair, and his wife is his full-time caretaker.

"I'm lucky. I got a nice wife," says Leland.

But he's been stuck inside his home. A wheelchair ramp would cost upwards of $6,000, leaving the family helpless, until today.

"You're able to have a little bit of life instead of sitting in your home watching a television that you can't really see," says Karyl.

After Harold Landis, President of the Toledo chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, heard of the Antoines' plight, there was no question what would happen next.

"It's the Christian way to do things. Help people. That's what my job is in life. Period," says Landis.

Today, a group of first responders came together to help one of their own.

"It's nice when everybody can pitch together and do something nice for somebody, and if this one happens to be for a retired police officer, so happy go lucky," says Northwood Police Chief Tom Cairo.

It goes to show that one small action can change someone's world.

"I can't thank anymore than anybody. This is just, so - It means so much to me," says Karyl.

The ramp is not done yet, there will be some finishing touches in the coming days. But it is functional tonight.

Karyl Antoine told 13abc that today is only the second time she has ever seen her husband cry, the other being the night he proposed.