Some able to return to work, but without daycare

As Ohio prepares to reopen some services, there are parents that will be heading back to work but there is a new problem, child care.

Across the state, the only facilities that are currently operating have pandemic license. As of April 28, 2020 there were 1005 centers across the state with pandemic licenses. 91 of those facilities are in Northwest Ohio.

But under the current order, the pandemic child care facilities are only for families of essential workers. Karen McCoy, PhD, is the President of Toledo Day Nursery. It is the oldest child care center in Ohio and the facility has a pandemic license.

Right now only 1 of the 4 locations is operational and McCoy says they have 10 children enrolled. She says they have space for additional children now if a family is in need but under the Governor's order families must meet the essential work criteria.

Moving forward there are a lot of questions. Across the state, schools are closed and parents are working from home leaving many adults juggling home life, schoolwork and maintaining a full-time job.

But as they return to work, who will watch the children? For Malori McCloskey it's a balancing act. She has six children under her roof and is working remotely but when she heads back to work there will be a new challenge, finding someone to bridge the gap or finding cash in the budget to pay to send her school-aged children to daycare.

Governor Dewine says he is still working out a plan for child care centers. At this point, there is no information about when they could re-open or what new rules they might be required to follow due to COVID-19.