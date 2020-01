In a Facebook post made Wednesday morning, Port Clinton police chief Rob Hickman laid out how the money raised for rewards in the Harley Dilly case will be distributed.

The funeral service for Dilly will receive $8,510.05. Flower arrangements from friends and families in the community will get $880.

The largest amount, $10,694.95 will be donated to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

One donor requested their contribution be returned.