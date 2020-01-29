Rewrite of North American trade rules expected to have modest impact, expert says

It's a move President Donald Trump touted from the start of his campaign, and now it's a reality.

"We have replaced a disastrous trade deal that rewarded outsourcing with a truly fair and reciprocal trade deal," President Trump said of signing the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement or USMCA.

The president signed the new trade treaty into law Wednesday which replaced the nearly 30-year-old North American Fair Trade Agreement or NAFTA. President Trump exclusively told 13abc's Lee Conklin during his January 9th stop in Toledo what the deal would mean for Americans.

"It's an incredible deal, and if it weren't great, if it weren't something that I wanted I would have put on tariffs, and I would have said, 'Forget it,'" President Trump said to Conklin.

In a report, the International Trade Commission estimates USMCA will add $68 billion to economic growth and create 176,000 jobs over six years. Its focus is also on industries like farming and manufacturing, which are vital to Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.

"It's a good agreement, much better than what I was expecting before," BGSU history professor Amilcar Challu said.

Challu extensively studied NAFTA for years and now does the same with USMCA. In terms of farming, Challu says we shouldn't expect much to change, but says trade could improve and exports could expand.

"Those trade provisions are more or less remain similar, and that has been a big boost in the Ohio economy," Challu said.

Dr. Challu estimates manufacturing won't change much either, except in the auto sector where USMCA requires 75 percent of auto parts to be made in North America. Most of those workers will also make a minimum of $16 per-hour, which Challu says drives demand for a more qualified workforce.

"We are not just investing to have cheap labor, but actually to get other benefits from that mid-wage labor," Challu said.

While he's hopeful for what comes next, Dr. Challu says time will tell if USMCA turns into a good deal.

"It's a gamble," Challu said. "So with any gamble we need to see how it works."