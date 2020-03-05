Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias to go on joint North American tour

(CNN) - Two of the hottest Latino artists have announced a joint tour this fall.

Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias will light up concert venues across North America starting in September.

They announced the tour in Hollywood on Wednesday. Martin and Iglesias will be joined on tour by Sebastian Yatra, another Latino artist.

Martin who has hits like “Livin’ la Vida Loca” and “She Bangs” has a new album coming out in 2020. Iglesias, known for hits like “Hero” and “Bailamos," and his wife, Anna Kournikova, welcomed their third child this January.

The joint show will kick off in Arizona on Sept. 5. A full list of concert dates can be found Iglesias’s website.

