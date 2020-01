A Risingsun man is being charged with 12 counts of rape and sexual battery after having sexual contact with two juvenile girls.

Leland Plouck entered a not guilty plea in Sandusky County court Wednesday. His bond was set at $250,000.

The Sandusky County Sheriff's Office started the investigation after the parents of the girls first reported the situation in June.

According to police, Plouck knew the juveniles before the sexual acts took place.