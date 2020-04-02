Rita Mansour named 2020 Jefferson Award winner

Rita Mansour is the 2020 Jefferson Award winner, announced Thursday by The Blade.

The Jefferson Awards breakfast ceremony, sponsored by The Andersons and Waterford Bank, was originally scheduled for Thursday but was canceled as a preventative measure against the coronavirus.

Mansour will represent northwest Ohio in Washington, D.C., later this year and will have a chance to become a national winner.

The Jefferson Awards honors individuals for outstanding public service.

The other finalists were Leon Forystek, Nicole Khoury, and John Sayre.

Mansour was named by Barron’s Investment News Magazine as one of the Top 100 Female Advisors in the United States. She advises clients in the U.S. and around the world. Fluent in three languages, her correspondent relationships allow her access to global markets and a vast client list including professionals, business owners, retirees, foundations, endowments, and institutions involved in various areas of commerce.

She has received many awards, including her alma mater Notre Dame Academy’s Hall of Fame Award, Toledo’s 20 under 40 Award, and Arab American of the Year. She also was named Outstanding Alumni of the Year of the University of Toledo College of Business and Innovation and received the prestigious YWCA Milestone Award for Business.

Mansour is actively involved in many civic and philanthropic organizations and serves as a board member of the Toledo Museum of Art, Lourdes University, and the Advisory Council of the Sisters of Notre Dame. She is also on the Grants Committee of the Greater Toledo Community Foundation.

She currently serves as the co-chair of Momentum, a three-day regional celebration of the arts and cultural assets of the surrounding communities. She is also an honorary board member of the Arts Commission.

Judges for this year’s Jefferson Awards were Deb Flores, Zepf Center chief executive officer; Mary Ann Gawalek, Lourdes University president; Jerry Huber, JeepFest chairman; Mike Navarre, City of Oregon police chief; Robin Reese, Lucas County Children’s Services director; and Bob Savage, Savage and Associates chairman emeritus.