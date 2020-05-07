Rite Aid expands COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic adults

Rite Aid announced Thursday it will expand its COVID-19 testing effort to include adults who are not exhibiting any symptoms, beginning May 11.

One of the chain's 71 testing sites is on Airport Hwy. in Holland.

All Rite Aid COVID-19 testing locations utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. At all testing locations, patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old, and need to pre-register online at riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.

The self-testing parking lot sites are open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week. According to a press release, Rite Aid has the capacity to conduct up to 10,000 tests daily across all locations through online appointments.