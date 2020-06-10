Rite Aid to open new COVID-19 testing site in Defiance

Rite Aid announced it will open four new COVID-19 self-swab testing sites in Ohio on Thursday, including one in Defiance.

The site, located at 618 North Clinton St. in Defiance, will operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Rite Aid is also opening new sites in Cleveland, Dayton, and Salem.

Each testing site will utilize self-swab tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will operate through the store’s drive-through window. All adults 18 years of age or older, even if they are not exhibiting virus symptoms, are eligible for testing and must pre-register online at riteaid.com in order to schedule an appointment.