Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a one-car accident early Thursday morning that continues to close a road in Monroe.

Officials responded to a call around 2 a.m. on N. Custer Rd. near Ann Marie. A car hit a pole, causing the pole and power lines to fall across the roadway.

The road is still closed as repairs are being made.

There was no word on injuries or an estimated time when the road will reopen.